Sports2-a-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats

BATON ROUGE - The Walker Wildcats are back to try and keep their playoff appearance streak alive that despite some changes on offense and a lack of proven experience.

Wildcat head coach Chad Mahaffey said that he hopes the expectations around his program are that they are in the playoffs and winning games every year.

The Wildcats are coming off a first round win over Dutchtown in the 2024 season but they return only three starters on each side of the ball from that postseason run.

Coach Mahaffey is breaking in a new quarterback this season as well as Jace Evans takes control of the offense after waiting his turn to play varsity ball.

Evans will get some help in the offensive backfield from a running back room that is deep and talented and an offensive line that will have some experience coming back from a year ago but will be mostly rebuilding as well.

On defense linebackers Jeffery Caldwell and Hayden Ross will be key pieces hoping to set the tone on that side of the ball.