Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. Michael Warriors

BATON ROUGE - The St. Michael Warriors made history in 2025 by winning the program's second playoff game ever. As they prepare for the 2026 season, the Warriors are looking to take things up a notch.

St. Michael returns nearly their entire offense. 10 starters total will return for the Warriors offense, and 9 starters return on defense.

With that, experience is their biggest strength this season according to head coach Zach Leger. However, he also wants his team to use that experience to build belief in themselves that they can achieve whatever they want this season.

St. Michael starts their season on the road at Loranger on Sept. 4.