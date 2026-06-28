Sports2-a-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles

WATSON - The Live Oak Eagles are preparing for the 2026 season with hopes to improve from their 3-6 record last year.

The Eagles return five starters on offense and three starters on defense.

Head coach Randell Legette says the Eagles are confident in their returning skill players on offense like wide receiver Cash Davis and running back Brayden Felton, among others. However, he says the offensive line will look brand new, so he's hoping the leaders will rise to the occasion and be the "coaches on the field."

Legette believes his team's ability to compete is their biggest strength this season, but their lack of experience may be a weakness.

While the Eagles only return three starters on defense, there are guys on the team that got varsity reps last season and Legette hopes that translates as those guys will have to step into starting roles this year.

Live Oak starts their season at home against Lafayette High on Sept. 4.