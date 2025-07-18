Sports2-a-Days Preview: Liberty Patriots

BATON ROUGE - The Liberty Patriots are headed in a new direction under new leadership and they're hoping that with that comes a new change in their recent results.

Head coach Jimmy Zachery takes over the Patriots after spending the last five years at Opelousas and he's looking to change the mindset of a team that has slipped in recent years including last seasons 2-8 record.

Zachery has good numbers back on each side of the ball with six starters back on offense and seven back on defense however he feel like his team needs a mental reset to understand what they're capable of in 2025.

Line play on both sides of the ball will be a team strength as the offense moves away from the Wing-T attack towards a more traditional spread offense with a heavy emphasis on the run game.

The Patriots are looking to find a starter from three different quarterback prospects however running back Zayden Foster is a player that coach Zachery feels like he can lean on early in the year.