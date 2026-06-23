Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dunham Tigers

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham Tigers are looking to win back-to-back state titles, but they understand that in order to do that they will need to focus on this season and forget about the last.

Head coach Neil Weiner says his Tiger team will lean on a senior class that has come up through the program together and understands what is required to reach their team goals.

However depth is a concern for the Tigers who play in 2A football here in Louisiana and have multiple players who will play on both sides of the football on both offense and defense.

The Tigers have eleven starters back from last years team headlined by quarterback Elijah Haven who returns for his senior season at Dunham. After four years at the helm of the offense, Haven is expected to once again lead this offense to great success.

"Just like when he was a freshman, we just want him to continue to grow and become the best version of himself that he can be," Weiner said of his senior quarterback.

Haven spoke with us about his recruitment and eventually landing on Alabama and the Crimson Tide.

"I think they were just the most consistent throughout the whole recruitment," Haven said of choosing the Tide.

"They got on me you know around last summer and offered me, Coach (Kalen) Deboer, Coach (Nick) Sheridan, even after he left and went to Michigan State, you know after he left, just the consistency with communication and things like that, that went a long way for me and my family."