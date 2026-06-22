Sports2-a-Days Preview: Catholic High Bears

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High Bears are once again leaning into their program building to make another run at the Superdome in 2026.

Head coach Hudson Fuller is back for his fourth season at the helm of the Bears and they return a decent mix of experience, but will also need to bring along some new playmakers stepping into larger roles if they want to continue their recent run of success.

The Bears made it to the Select state semifinals a season ago before losing to Karr, but now in 2026 they are hoping that mix of experience and newcomers can be enough to get them another state title on Hearthstone.

Camden Estep takes over at quarterback after guiding the JV Bears offense a season ago, however he will have the luxury of running back Jayden Miles in the backfield with him and tight end Jude Chamberlain helping to move that Bears offense.

Center Eil Crump and guard Michael Mouch will bolster an offensive line that will need to find a couple of new pieces as well.

Coach Fuller feels like returners along the defensive front could be the difference maker for that side of the ball early in the season as the Bears will need to replace a large portion of their defensive secondary.

Jace Holland, Liam Myers and Jayden Vessel return to anchor the defensive front that will need to replace it's linebacking corp from a season ago.

Once again though, Fuller feels like their program has prepared the Bears for the moment and it will be up to his team to fulfill their potential as players if they are to have the success they crave.