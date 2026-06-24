Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers

BATON ROUGE - The Brusly Panthers found their upcoming quarterback in an unconventional way, just a couple of high schoolers throwing the ball around on Christmas break.

Isaiah Dailey is a Brusly baseball player who's testing his skills on the football field this fall.

Coach Hoff Schooler got a video from some of his current players showcasing Dailey's delivery and promptly told them to make sure the coach got in contact with him to gauge his interest in playing for the Panthers.

The Panthers are coming off a 10-2 season and have a healthy amount of returning players to help them make another deep playoff push.

Experience in the trenches on both sides of the ball should be an advantage for the Panthers. Nathan Hodges, Johnovan Banks, Melikhi Wilson and Jaylon Battise will man the defensive front for the Panthers and will be pivotal as Brusly breaks in a new linebacker corp.

Running back Robdrick Covington and Reggie Riley at the tight end position will help Dailey as he learns the ropes of the Panther offensive attack.

Brusly will open their season at home against rival Port Allen in the Sugar Cane Classic.