Sports2-A-Days Preview: Broadmoor Bucs

BATON ROUGE - The Broadmoor Bucs are hoping that 19 starters back from last years team will be the difference that helps get them back to a consistent winner.

Head coach Yasin Sarah, now in his second season with the Bucs, says that he's got plenty of promising young players but they need a little more seasoning before reaching their full potential.

Coach Sarah noted that last years team had very few seniors and this years team is in familiar footing with only four seniors on the team.

Coach also noted that while they do have good numbers coming out, they need to focus on getting stronger in the weight room as many of their player also take part in baseball and basketball and don't have the required strength needed against similar sized football teams.