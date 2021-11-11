Sports2-a-Days Preview: Belaire Bengals

When you win just 5 games in six seasons, a change is very much needed. Belaire made the decision to hire Byron Wade in the summer of 2020 and it paid huge dividends. The Bengals, despite going 2-6, made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years in a wild and crazy COVID season.

In year two under Wade, Belaire will return fifteen total starters and 16 seniors who all were four year starters.