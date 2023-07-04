Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave

PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Green Wave underperformed in year one under head coach Trey Willie. It was just two years ago that Ponchatoula lost the state title game to Zachary in the dome.

After a rough 2022, the Green Wave is now returning 13 starters, including quarterback Bishop Davis. The Wave will be relying on their defense this season with a strong front seven and secondary - something that hopefully will get them back to the championship game.

"We got two good dudes on defense like Oliver Smith who is committed to Arizona State, a real special player, and Jamal Sapp is an outside linebacker. He's like one of our guys, you know, when Friday nights comes he is gonna play there and he's gonna play hard every snap. So we got some guys that could give us a chance to get back to where we were two years/three years ago, competing for a district championship and making a run in the playoffs, but it's gonna take a lot of work this offseason," coach Willie said.

Last season the Green Wave lost in the first round of the postseason, and finished the year with an 5-6 record.