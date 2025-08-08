79°
Sports2-a-Days: Northeast Vikings

3 weeks 6 days 44 minutes ago Saturday, July 12 2025 Jul 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 9:43 PM July 12, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

PRIDE - The Northeast High School football team is ready to get back to the postseason.

After a 3-7 year in 2024, coach Devyn Baker tells WBRZ his teams goal is to make it to the playoffs. It would be the first playoff appearance for the Vikings since 2021.

Northeast returns nearly all of their starters from 2024, with eight on offense and ten on defense coming back. Senior quarterback Jordan Sampson and senior running back Tyler Johnson will lead a run heavy offensive attack.

The offensive line is all juniors, but they all return. The Northeast defensive line is also really experienced.

The Vikings open the 2025 season September 6 at Jefferson Rise Charter.

