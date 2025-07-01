81°
Sports2-A-Days: Madison Prep Chargers

6 hours 19 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 5:09 PM July 01, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep football team will feature a bunch of new faces in 2025.

The Chargers are coming off a district title and a state semifinal appearance in 2024, but they will lose most of their offensive skill players, including starting quarterback Tylan Johnson.

Head Coach Landry Williams tells WBRZ Landon Johnson is the frontrunner to win the starting job this season, but with Johnson's skill on defense, the Chargers are trying to find the best way to use him.

However, in the trenches, it's a different story. Madison Prep returns all starters on both the offensive and defensive lines, according to coach Williams.

Madison Prep begins the 2025 season at Dutchtown on September 5.

 

