81°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days: Live Oak Eagles
WATSON, LA - After a disappointing 2022 season that saw Live Oak go just 3-7 and 0-5 in District, former head coach Blane Westmoreland stepped down after three seasons. That November, former Central offensive coordinator Hutch Gonzales was hired as the new man to lead the Eagles.
Trending News
Before Central, Gonazles was the head coach at Mandeville for three seasons. He inherits just 9 returning starters and a team that is right in the middle of a supremely tough District 5-5A.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capitol High celebrates comeback with recruitment block party
-
Family of slain three year old furious after key evidence may have...
-
Officers looking for man who stole car outside of convenience store
-
Traffic stop led BRPD to key evidence in toddler's unsolved killing; still...
-
Huey P. Long Field House will soon unveil renovations