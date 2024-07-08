Sports2-A-Days: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs football team is ready to get back to the playoffs.

After missing the postseason last year with a 3-7 record, the Yellow Jackets return 14 starters, including nine on the offensive side of the ball.

Senior Jerry Horne and junior Da’Jean Golmond will share reps at the quarterback position, according to coach Brett Beard.

While the team loses playmaker Dashawn McBryde, who is now at LSU, the Yellow Jackets have a bunch of weapons, especially on offense.

"Usually at Denham in the past, we had the big tight end bodies, and we really don't have those, so we got a lot of skill guys,” Beard said. “Tylan Haynes, number four is a big-time receiver for us, he’s going to be a senior that had a great year last year that we're excited about, big play potential, big body, can go up and get the football, can take the top off. You'll see somebody like Peyton Puffer, H-back, tight end type body that can give us some different looks without changing personnel, who's been a big play threat for us the last couple of years. You got some speedsters out there with Colton LeBeouf, you got Golmond’s twin brother (Da’Sean), also a big-time receiver for us. So, you know, we've got some dudes in the stable. We think our run game is really going to open up the pass game with the threats out there”

Coach added running back Brenton Paul might be the next big player to come out of Denham Springs.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Yellow Jackets have a strong linebacking corps but are thin in the secondary with only one returning starter.

Denham Springs opens their 2024 campaign at home against Hammond.