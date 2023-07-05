Sports2-a-Days: Belaire Bengals

BATON ROUGE - The Belaire Bengals had a rebuilding year under Byron Wade last season going 2-9.

Now, the Bengals are returning 13 starters and have a lot of role players who got a lot of playing time last year. Unlike most teams who are still trying to figure their identity, the Bengals know who they are and they're ready to show it.

"We don't want to spend too much time on trying to learn a variety of different things. We know what we want to do. So we want to master four or five things," head coach Byron Wade said.

After a rough 2022, coach Wade is keeping it simple. Pound the rock.

"If we know who to block, we have Kedrick McDaniels and Christian Hill. Nobody in the state cannot be blocked by those guys," Wade said.

With an experienced offensive line up front. The Bengals can allow their dynamic duo in the backfield with some room to operate. The Bengals will open the season against Live Oak on Sept. 1.