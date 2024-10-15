Sports Takeover: Should LSU fans have rushed the field after defeating Ole Miss?

85°
2 hours 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024
By: Hunter McCann

Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the LSU's home victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. 

They also discuss the Tiger faithful's decision to rush the field after the win.

Watch the entire episode of Sports Takeover every Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+

