Sports betting bill advances to Senate vote

BATON ROUGE - A bill legalizing sports gambling in Louisiana has overcome its first hurdle.

Senate Bill 153 was reported favorably out of committee on a 3-1 vote Tuesday. The proposal would allow betting at casinos and race tracks if approved by voters in their respective parishes.

The bill will now go up for debate on the Senate floor. A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last year opened the door for the new bill, removing federal restrictions on betting in most states.