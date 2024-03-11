Speed detection devices to be installed on Basin Bridge March 18; nightly lane closures expected

ATCHAFALAYA - New speed limit signs and radar speed detection devices will be installed along I-10 on the Basin Bridge as part of a multi-phase project to reduce deadly crashes along the corridor.

Drivers will notice white speed feedback signs to warn them to slow down when traveling too fast. Once the project is complete, the speed limit on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be posted at 60 miles per hour for all motorists, which is a change from the current speed limit of 55 for trucks and 60 for cars. Trucks will remain restricted to the right lane only.



These signs are part of a three-phase process in response to Act 426 from the 2022 Regular Session that established the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a Highway Safety Corridor. The establishment of this Highway Safety Corridor calls for DOTD to install additional signage on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, to install camera safety devices to monitor vehicles traveling in excess of the posted speed limit, and to issue warnings and citations.

The installation of additional signage was the first phase and has been completed. Installation of the “your speed” feedback signs are the second phase of the overall initiative to warn and educate motorists. The final phase, which will involve installing speed safety cameras and issuing citations, will take place in late 2025.

Work is expected to take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday with intermittent lane closures. Drivers will need to expect delays.