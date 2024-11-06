Special legislative session for tax reform starts Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — A special legislative session starts Wednesday to discuss changes to the state tax system.

The special session will be "focused on rebuilding our outdated tax system and growing our economy" and will extend through Nov. 25, Gov. Jeff Landry announced Oct. 28. The session starts Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Landry's office said it hopes the session will amend tax law at the state and local levels and pass legislation regarding corporate franchise and income taxes, as well as passing legislation that will increase the standard deduction amount applied against income tax for those above age 65.

Landry's executive order also calls for laws exploring the leasing of state lands, as well as calling for a statewide election for state amendments regarding the state's tax system and economy. The state legislature previously opted against a special tax session with leaders worried these issues were too complex to be addressed at the time.

For more information about the special session, click here.