Spark from construction site caused fire at EBR Parish Housing Authority late Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A spark from a nearby construction site caused a fire at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building late Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze at the EBRPHA on North Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the building and all the workers safe outside.

Firefighters entered the building and saw flames coming up from a gap between the floor and the wall. When they opened the wall, they found fire extending up to the ceiling.

The fire was under control less than 20 minutes later and extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the building, according to the department.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by a spark flying from workers grinding at a nearby construction site, which accidentally set the building's wall on fire.

No one was injured in the incident.