Southern women's hoops advances to first NCAA Tournament since 2019 with win over UAPB in SWAC Championship
For the first time since 2019, Southern women's basketball is heading to the big dance. The 4th seed Lady Jags punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after a 62-53 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the SWAC Tournament final in Birmingham on Saturday.
Southern improves to 18-14 on the year.
Just a day after knocking off tournament top seed Jackson State, Southern battled all game with the Golden Lions who were seeking their first NCAA tournament appearance. Just 6 turnovers for the Jags aided in the victory, Genovea Johnson leading the team in scoring with 18 points.
Southern learns their tournament destination on Sunday when the women's field is announced at 7 o'clock CST on ESPN.
