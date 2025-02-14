Southern women's basketball upsets Texas Southern, 63-53

BATON ROUGE - The first time Southern women's basketball faced Texas Southern in January, the Jags lost a big lead and allowed the Tigers to come back and win in the fourth quarter.

Now, the Tigers come to Baton Rouge, and the Lady Jags were determined to protect home court, even against a team who is undefeated in the SWAC.

It was a battle between TSU's top ranked scoring offense and Southern's top ranked defense. You know what they say, defense wins championships.

The Jags started slow, but picked up the pace near the end of the first quarter. They took the lead early in the second quarter and did not let their foot off the gas.

Southern forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone, and 27 total on the night. They scored 26 points off those turnovers. The Jags also had 5 blocked shots and 13 steals.

After going up by double digits in the second quarter, the Jags were able to maintain the upper hand through the rest of the game and handed the Tigers their first SWAC loss of the season with a final score of 63-53.

Southern improves to 10-2 in conference play, and they're back at home to host Prairie View A&M on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.