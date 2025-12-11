Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team is coming off one of its best weeks in program history.
The Jaguars went on the road and beat two power conference opponents, in Houston and Arizona.
"I knew we're going to get somebody, I knew we're going to get more than one, and I knew this team was capable of what what we've shown you guys, so I know there's more to come," said senior guard D'Shantae Edwards.
Southern is having all of this early season success with nine new players and no player averaging more than ten points a game.
"We have a balanced attack, now, we have people that's capable of scoring 20 points some nights, but the way team's scout you, most of the time they're trying to shut down your best player, so they do a great job of sharing the basketball and work well together," said head coach Carlos Funchess.
The Jaguars play a really rough non-conference schedule every year, but this year, it's the toughest in the entire country.
"I like that our non-conference schedule is so challenging because it just brings more confidence going into our conference schedule," said Edwards.
Southern (3-5) hosts Southern-New Orleans Friday at 11 a.m.
