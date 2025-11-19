66°
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
BATON ROUGE - In their first home game of the season, the reigning SWAC Champions won their first game of the season. Southern beat Tougaloo College 67-38.
The Jags were led in scoring by Demonnie Lagway who had 13 points. She shot 4-of-6 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from the three-point line.
Southern had 24 points in the paint and 26 points from bench players. They shot nearly 40% from the field, 38% from three-point range and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 48-32.
Southern will travel to face No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.
