Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener

1 hour 41 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 10:56 PM November 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - In their first home game of the season, the reigning SWAC Champions won their first game of the season. Southern beat Tougaloo College 67-38.

The Jags were led in scoring by Demonnie Lagway who had 13 points. She shot 4-of-6 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from the three-point line. 

Southern had 24 points in the paint and 26 points from bench players. They shot nearly 40% from the field, 38% from three-point range and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 48-32.

Southern will travel to face No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

