Southern women's basketball picks up 2nd win of season

BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team handled Jarvis Christian on Sunday.

The Jaguars beat the Bulldogs 83-47 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern improves to 2-9 this season.

Taniya Lawson led Southern with 20 points. Tionaa Lidge added 12 points for the Jaguars.

Southern travels to Chicago to play DePaul on Tuesday.