Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime

BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team's win streak comes to an end after an overtime loss to Alcorn. The final score was 59-55.

Southern got out to a slow start as the Braves started the game with a 7-0 run. However, players like Aniya Gourdine, Aleighyah Fontenot and Soniyah Reed got the Jags going in the first half.

The ended the first quarter with the lead and from there, it was a back and forth battle.

The game eventually went into overtime. With less than 3 minutes left in overtime, Alcorn took a lead that the Jaguars could not catch up to. Two made free throws would seal the victory for the Braves.

However, the Southern men's team did get the win over the Alcorn men's team. It was a close game, but the Jags created separation in the scoreboard near the end to win 74-69.

The men's team improves to 8-0 in SWAC play, while the women's team falls to 7-2. As of now, the men's team sits in first place in the SWAC and the Lady Jags are in second place.

The men will host Jackson St. on Monday at 6:30 p.m., while the women hit the road to face Alabama St. on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.