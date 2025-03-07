Southern women's basketball dominates Alabama State while the Jaguar men's team fall in the final seconds

BATON ROUGE - As Southern wraps up their final regular season games at home, they are looking to keep their winning streaks alive as they hosted Alabama State Thursday night.

The Jaguar women's team dominated the Hornets for the entire game, winning 61-38. Southern's largest lead was by 28 and they led the entire game.

Southern also forced 23 turnovers and scored 23 points off of them. The Jags were led in scoring by Soniyah Reed who scored 19 points and went 4-7 from the 3-point line.

The Southern men's team followed shortly after the Lady Jags concluded. The entire game was a back and forth battle between the Jaguars and Hornets.

Southern began to trail towards the end of the first half and was not able to recover until late in regulation.

Jordan Johnson nailed a three-point shot to take the lead with 11 seconds left to play, but Andre Nunley was called for a foul which allowed the Hornets to make two free throws and win the game as the clock expired.

Nonetheless, both Jaguar basketball teams have a share in the SWAC regular season championship and set themselves up for high seeding in the conference tournament next week.

Southern will close out the regular season at home on Saturday when they take on Alabama A&M. The women's team will start at 2:30 p.m., and the men's team will follow around 5 p.m.