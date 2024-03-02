Southern women's basketball defeats Bethune-Cookman 65-59 in overtime

Credit to Southern Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball won in overtime over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 65-59 Saturday afternoon.

Southern led 27-23 going into half, but a back-and-forth game resulted in the Wildcats capturing a two-point lead heading into the fourth. By the end, the Jaguars tied the game 50-50 at the end of regulation, and put the game away in overtime.

Guard Aniya Gourdine and center Raven White led the Jaguars in scoring with 11 points each.

Southern plays again Monday March 4 for Senior Night as they host Florida A&M at 5:30 p.m.