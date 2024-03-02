73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women's basketball defeats Bethune-Cookman 65-59 in overtime

2 hours 1 minute 37 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2024 Mar 2, 2024 March 02, 2024 2:44 PM March 02, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to Southern Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball won in overtime over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 65-59 Saturday afternoon.

Southern led 27-23 going into half, but a back-and-forth game resulted in the Wildcats capturing a two-point lead heading into the fourth. By the end, the Jaguars tied the game 50-50 at the end of regulation, and put the game away in overtime.

Guard Aniya Gourdine and center Raven White led the Jaguars in scoring with 11 points each.

Trending News

Southern plays again Monday March 4 for Senior Night as they host Florida A&M at 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days