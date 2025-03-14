77°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's basketball beats Jackson State 51-47 to advance to SWAC Championship
ATLANTA - Southern women's hoops beat Jackson State 51-47 Friday afternoon in the SWAC Tournament semifinal.
The first-seed Jaguars defeated Mississippi Valley State by 20 points in the quarterfinal on Wednesday to advance in the tournament after receiving a two-round bye, and then handled business against Jackson State.
Southern will face the Alcorn State Braves in the championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...