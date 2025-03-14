77°
Southern women's basketball beats Jackson State 51-47 to advance to SWAC Championship

58 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 8:56 PM March 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

ATLANTA - Southern women's hoops beat Jackson State 51-47 Friday afternoon in the SWAC Tournament semifinal. 

The first-seed Jaguars defeated Mississippi Valley State by 20 points in the quarterfinal on Wednesday to advance in the tournament after receiving a two-round bye, and then handled business against Jackson State.

Southern will face the Alcorn State Braves in the championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

