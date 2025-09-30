Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4 start

BATON ROUGE - A 1-4 start to the season is not ideal, and the Southern Jaguars are looking to get in the win column following an open date (or bye week).

The Jags lost their seventh straight matchup against Jackson State. Things were going well for Southern until the end of the second quarter.

With less than 2 minutes until halftime, Southern was in position to score when quarterback Ashton Strother threw an interception. That led to Jackson State going on a long scoring drive to take a 17-13 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Jags didn't play with the same intensity and fell behind. They allowed the Tigers to score 21 unanswered points.

The momentum shift leading to losses has plagued Southern through their first five games of the season.

Jaguar safety Herman Brister III says that the leaders on the team need to step up and want better. He adds that all of Southern's goals for the season are still in front of them with seven regular season games left.

Southern will use this bye week to rest, recover and clean up the problem areas before hitting the road to face Bethune-Cookman in Daytona on Oct. 11.