Southern University suspends in-person tours due to COVID concerns

Thursday, January 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Jan. 13) afternoon, Southern University announced that due to a rise in COVID-10 cases, it has suspended new in-person tour requests until further notice.

As an alternative, the university is currently offering interested individuals and new students a virtual tour via YouTube

Such concerns related to the spread of the oft-deadly virus come as no surprise to most. As of Thursday morning, Louisiana reported a total of 2,902 new COVID-19 cases across the state. 

On a local level, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will address Baton Rouge citizens with a COVID update at 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

WBRZ will feature her address on WBRZ Plus and on its online platforms at that time.

Click here to view a detailed report regarding the latest coronavirus statistics in Louisiana.  

