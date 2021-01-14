Latest Weather Blog
Southern University suspends in-person tours due to COVID concerns
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Jan. 13) afternoon, Southern University announced that due to a rise in COVID-10 cases, it has suspended new in-person tour requests until further notice.
As an alternative, the university is currently offering interested individuals and new students a virtual tour via YouTube.
Such concerns related to the spread of the oft-deadly virus come as no surprise to most. As of Thursday morning, Louisiana reported a total of 2,902 new COVID-19 cases across the state.
On a local level, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will address Baton Rouge citizens with a COVID update at 1:30 p.m., Thursday.
WBRZ will feature her address on WBRZ Plus and on its online platforms at that time.
Click here to view a detailed report regarding the latest coronavirus statistics in Louisiana.
