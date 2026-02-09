Black History Month: Southern University's nursing school honors history as it celebrates 40 years of excellence

BATON ROUGE- During this Black History Month, the halls of Southern University’s School of Nursing are alive with more than just the sound of lectures and clinics. This year, the college is celebrating a milestone 40th anniversary, reflecting on a legacy that has transformed the landscape of healthcare in Louisiana and across the nation.

Over the last four decades, Southern University has graduated nearly 3,000 registered nurses. Today, it is the largest producer of Black nurses in the state and ranks third in the entire country.

At the helm of this powerhouse program is Dr. Sandra Brown, the Dean of Southern University's Nursing College. Dr. Brown is a trailblazer in her own right; in 1994, she became the first Black graduate of the Doctor of Nursing Science program at LSU Medical Center, New Orleans.

With a career decorated by the highest international honors in nursing, Dr. Brown is also focused on ensuring her students understand the shoulders upon which they stand.

"It’s ranked number one as the most noble profession in the country," Dr. Brown said. "I know I do it because it’s about having a purpose with passion."

To bridge the gap between past and present, the school has unveiled a unique history display dubbed "Histograms." It's a creative play on Instagram posts featuring the pioneers who fought for the right of Black women to become professional nurses.

The display features legends including Mary Eliza Mahoney, the first Black woman to become a registered nurse in 1878; Susie King Taylor, the first Black woman to openly serve with the U.S. Army during the Civil War; and General Hazel Johnson-Brown, the first Black Chief of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and the first Black female General.

The biographies also highlight Martha Minerva Franklin and Adah Belle Thoms, born in 1870, who organized the National Association of Colored Graduate Nurses. Thoms’ lobbying for the right of Black women to serve in the military eventually led to the creation of the Army Nurse Corps.

While the school honors its history, it is also looking toward a massive expansion. To accommodate its growing student body and the increasing demand for healthcare professionals, Southern University plans to break ground on a state-of-the-art new building this spring. The new facility is expected to open its doors by 2028.