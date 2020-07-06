Southern University's 'Human Jukebox' will no longer lead Nyx parade following 'All Lives Matter' post

Image: SUBR.edu

NEW ORLEANS- Southern University's Human Jukebox will no longer lead the Krewe of Nyx during Mardi Gras season, the band director announced in a letter Monday.

The Krewe of Nyx lost many members after Captain Julie Lea posted 'All Lives Matter' to Nyx's social media pages during nationwide protests against police brutality.

Band Director of The Human Jukebox, Kedrick Taylor, announced the decision to social media on Monday, July 6.

"For several years, the Human Jukebox, which includes our Fabulous Dancing Dolls, has led the way for the Mystic Krewe of Nyx in New Orleans. That practice has now come to an end," the letter reads. "We will not participate in an organization whose leader proclaimed 'All Lives Matter' during a time of global unrest in response to the fatalities of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement as well as those who carry out hate crimes."

Official letter regarding the Mystic Krewe of Nyx in New Orleans from the Human Jukebox pic.twitter.com/nE6AppEonD — SU Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) July 7, 2020

Southern University is just one of several schools that are boycotting the parade, including St. Augustine, St. Katherine Drexel Prep, and all KIPP schools.

"All Lives Matter" is a statement seen as belittling the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality and systematic racism nationwide.

Captain Lea's post sparked outrage among krewe members and parade-goers. Multiple float lieutenants and members left Nyx after trying to convince Lea to apologize for the post.

Nyx Lieutenant Gigi Saak says members asked Lea to promote African American members of the krewe to the board of directors and publicly say "Black Lives Matter" on social media. According to Saak, Lea refused to do either.

After refusing, members called for Lea's resignation, but she refused to do that, too.

This led to several members along with two dozen float lieutenants stepping down.