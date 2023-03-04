67°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University loses power before men's Senior Night basketball game
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University men's Senior Night basketball game was postponed Saturday afternoon when the lights in the gym cut off.
The Southern University women's basketball team beat Alabama A&M 66-53. Both men's teams were getting ready to play when the lights went out before the game.
Entergy says they are working to get the lights back on. The cause of the outage has not been released.
Trending News
Officials are unsure when the power will be back on. The game has not been canceled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
-
Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to orbit Earth, gives...
-
Bold criminal secretly relaunched massage parlor prostitution ring as he cut a...
-
Federal, local dollars at work clearing waterways in EBR
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs