Southern University loses power before men's Senior Night basketball game

Saturday, March 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University men's Senior Night basketball game was postponed Saturday afternoon when the lights in the gym cut off. 

The Southern University women's basketball team beat Alabama A&M 66-53. Both men's teams were getting ready to play when the lights went out before the game. 

Entergy says they are working to get the lights back on. The cause of the outage has not been released. 

Officials are unsure when the power will be back on. The game has not been canceled. 

