Southern University Lab School moves football game to Broadmoor High after SU closes following threat
BATON ROUGE — Southern University Lab School's Friday football game against Caroll High School has been relocated after Southern University closed for the weekend after receiving threats to campus safety.
Southern University Lab School will now play its game at Broadmoor High School instead of its usual home venue at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.
"We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we prioritize the safety of our students, staff and community," Southern University Lab School said in a statement.
The FBI has begun investigating the threat made to Southern's campus, a threat also made to several HBCUs across the country on Thursday.
