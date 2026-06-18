Southern University hosts Juneteenth event with freedom march and live performances

BATON ROUGE — Southern University marked Juneteenth with a day of celebration, culture and education on campus.

The John B. Cade Library, along with the Southern University Museum of Art and the Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center, hosted the event. This year's theme was "Celebrating Freedom Through Culture and Community."

The day included panel discussions, museum tours, live performances, a Freedom Market, food trucks, children's activities and a Freedom March through campus.

Organizers say the event was a chance to honor African American history while bringing the community together and highlighting the importance of preserving that legacy for future generations.

The celebration also marked the 25 anniversary of the Southern University Museum of Art.