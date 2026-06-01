Southern University Gospel Choir nominated for HBCU Choir of the Year

BATON ROUGE - While the rehearsal room sits quiet during summer break, the voices of the Southern University Gospel Choir are still making noise across the country.

The choir has been nominated for a Stellar Award in the newly created category of HBCU Choir of the Year, a national honor recognizing excellence among Historically Black Colleges and Universities' gospel choirs.

The Stellar Awards are widely regarded as gospel music's premier awards show and were the first televised program dedicated to honoring the nation's top gospel artists and performers.

For choir members, the nomination is validation of years of dedication, faith and hard work.

"It's almost kind of like our hard work finally paid off," said D'Arius Roland, the assistant director of the choir. "We don't do it for the recognition. Of course, we do it to share how good God has been. But just to be recognized globally — we're doing what we love as young people, and nationwide, people can see that what we do is real."

Kyra Long, the president of the choir, echoed those sentiments.

"I would have to say the same thing," she said. "I just think this recognition is pretty big."

Choir Director Ernest Bowman Jr. said the nomination has sparked excitement throughout the Southern University community, including among current members and alumni.

"To be honest, I'm still waiting on somebody to pinch me," Bowman said.

He added that the support following the announcement has been overwhelming.

"Since we've gotten this, the outpouring of support has just been mind-blowing," Bowman said. "It's nostalgic. It's just mind-blowing. I'm still like, 'Wow.'"

Voting for this round of the Stellar Awards competition ends June 1. The choirs advancing to the next round are expected to be announced on June 3.

For Southern University's Gospel Choir, the nomination alone represents a significant achievement — one that is shining a national spotlight on the talent, faith and musical excellence cultivated on campus.