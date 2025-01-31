Southern University employees stiffed on payday due to bank error

BATON ROUGE - Many Southern University employees are waking up without as much money in their bank accounts as there should be.

The University said it experienced a delay with the bank, causing January payments to not arrive Friday, the day they should have been deposited.

"We are working with the bank to rectify the situation as quickly as possible," the University said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., payments began posting in employees' accounts.