Southern University celebrates Black History Month with Tiny Desk Concert
BATON ROUGE - Southern University also celebrating 100 years of Black History Month with their own Tiny Desk Concert.
Musician Eric Whitfield performed at tonight's session at the John B. Cade Library.
Organizers say they were inspired by NPR's version of the series that's featured well-known artists since 2008.
