Southern University breaks ground on new headquarters for campus police department

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Police Department will have a new headquarters soon. 

Thursday, officials broke ground on a new Public Safety Building for the campus, where the SUPD will house. Chancellor John Pierre said the new building is part of his plan to transform the school, and one of the key points of that plan is to ensure students feel safe on campus. 

