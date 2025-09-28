90°
Southern University Ag Center hosts 3rd annual Calf Roping on the Bluff
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center hosted its third annual Calf Roping on the Bluff on Saturday at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena.
Calf roping is a rodeo event where riders attempt to lasso a calf while on horseback. Kids and adults alike competed in several categories, including open breakaway, open tie-down, double tie-down and triple tie-down for prizes like belt buckles and even cash.
"It brings everyone together," Lance Selders, facility assistant for SUAg, said. "Everybody comes from different walks of life. We show that we can put on an organized event for everyone, and everything goes back to the community."
The money raised from the event will go to Southern's livestock show.
