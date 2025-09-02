Southern takes down Arkansas Pine-Bluff, 70-62

File Image: SU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Southern outscored Arkansas Pine-Bluff 43-31 in the second half to reel off their second straight conference win 70-62.

Eddie Reese propelled the Jaguars offense scoring a team high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

Southern hammered the Golden Lions on the glass out-rebounding them 43-to-27.

Emanual Shepherd also added 15 points, nine rebounds and Jared Sam poured in 14 points including a team high 11 rebounds.