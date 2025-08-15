Southern's new running back room comes with experience

BATON ROUGE - After losing a trio of running backs after the 2024 season, Southern's coaching staff went to work to rebuild the room for the next season.

The 2025 running back group is fairly new, but many of them bring a lot of playing time experience.

Three of Southern's transfer backs have FBS experience. Trey Holly came in from LSU, Mike Franklin transferred from Jacksonville State, and Princeton Cahee came to Southern from Louisiana Tech.

Not only will experience bode well for the Jags, but the versatility with the group can make things difficult on opposing defenses.

Head coach Terrence Graves says they have a mix of size, speed and combinations of both within the group.

Southern kicks off their season in a week zero game against North Carolina Central for the SWAC/MEAC Challenge in Atlanta. The game is set for Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted on WBRZ.