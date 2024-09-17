Southern's defense looking to improve after being exposed by Jackson State

Baton Rouge - The Southern defense has played well through the first two weeks of the season.

They held McNeese scoreless for over three quarters in week one, and they allowed just one first down against Savannah State in week two.

However, they looked much different against Jackson State.

The Jags allowed the Tigers 201 rushing yards and 198 passing yards in their 33-15 loss on Saturday.

Head coach Terrence Graves doesn't think their fault lies in their talent or ability, but more about how they approached the game mentally.

He thinks the outside noise from social media may have boosted their confidence a bit too much, and the Tigers capitalized on their mistakes in game.

"I think what happened with us is that guys were reading the newspapers and reading social media, how good we were defensive. And Jackson, they read it as well. And so their guys stepped up to the challenge. And so life humbles you sometimes, sometimes you get a little bit big for yourself, and then something like that happens, and it humbles you. But I will say this. This is what I love about my guys again, our defense. Feel some type of way about it, so they're going to do everything in their power to correct it," Graves said at his weekly press conference.

The Jags will approach their next match up better as they face their oldest rival, Prairie View A&M this weekend.

They will look to have a much improved defensive performance and try to contain the Panther offense.

The Jags and Panthers kick off at 6 p.m. at Panther Stadium.