Southern quarterback Jalen Woods leaves game in ambulance after hit to head area

Saturday, August 30 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

ITTA BENA, Mississippi - Southern quarterback Jalen Woods left Saturday's game against Mississippi Valley State in an ambulance after taking a hit to the head area in the second quarter.

Woods was making his first start of the season at quarterback. The redshirt sophomore was seen giving a thumbs up to the crowd before being taken away in the ambulance.

WBRZ will update this story when more information is available.

