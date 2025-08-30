79°
Southern quarterback Jalen Woods leaves game in ambulance after hit to head area
ITTA BENA, Mississippi - Southern quarterback Jalen Woods left Saturday's game against Mississippi Valley State in an ambulance after taking a hit to the head area in the second quarter.
Woods was making his first start of the season at quarterback. The redshirt sophomore was seen giving a thumbs up to the crowd before being taken away in the ambulance.
Jalen Woods is now going inside the ambulance and gave a thumbs up while being carted off.— Toyloy Brown III (@TJ3rd_) August 30, 2025
That's a good sign that he's able to move a part of his body https://t.co/iNHp9l5itP pic.twitter.com/5MSd7fJCgc
WBRZ will update this story when more information is available.
