Southern prepares for final home game of the regular season against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars are playing their final home game of the season against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

If Southern wins, they will clinch the SWAC West and secure their spot in the conference championship.

In order for the Jags to win, they need to find a way to play a full four quarters of sound football. Throughout the season, the Jags have started slow and have been inconsistent offensively.

Southern's defense, although they're one of the best in the conference, has allowed opponents to keep games close.

At this point in the season, it's about cleaning things up and finding ways to win. That is something Southern has done time after time this season. They've won three overtime games in 2024, most recently a five overtime thriller against Bethune-Cookman.

The Jags are trying to put themselves in position to win their first SWAC Championship and punch their ticket to the Celebration Bowl for the first time since 2013. They are 0-4 in conference title games since then.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game will be streamed on the Jaguar Sports Network.