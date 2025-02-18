40°
Southern men's basketball holds off Texas Southern rally

5 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, February 17 2025 Feb 17, 2025 February 17, 2025 10:42 PM February 17, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball picked up another conference win on Monday night.

The Jaguars beat Texas Southern, coached by former LSU Head Coach Johnnie Jones, 66-57. Southern is now 17-9 overall and 12-1 in SWAC play.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 12-point lead at the half, but struggled with the Tigers press in the second half. Texas Southern cut the Jaguar lead to three at one point, and forced 16 second half Southern turnovers.

Southern, however, made enough plays down the stretch to earn the victory. 11 Jaguars scored on Monday, with Michael Jacobs leading the way with 20 points.

Southern is back in action Saturday at Grambling.

