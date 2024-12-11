Southern men's basketball gets fourth win in a row after defeating Lindsey Wilson College 94-69

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team has won their last four games in a row after defeating Lindsey Wilson College on Tuesday.

The Jags return to their home court after two big road wins over Louisiana Tech and Tulsa. They hosted the Blue Raiders for a field trip game for area students.

The Jags started sluggish in the first half, playing neck and neck with the Blue Raiders.

Jordan Johnson led the way with 10 first half points for Southern, while Daivel Jackson had 12 first half points for LWC.

After the game was tied at 23, the Jags took the lead and never looked back.

They led by seven at halftime, but they came out hot in the second half and cruised to victory 94-69.

Southern will have a full week off from games before they travel to Oxford, MS to face Ole Miss on Dec. 17.