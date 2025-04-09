77°
WATCH: LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson previews road test against Auburn
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers will head on the road this weekend for a Top 10 matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson reflected on Tuesday night's rally at Nicholls, saying there is a lot for the team to learn from after the 5-3 victory over the Colonels.
Johnson also turned his attention to the team's next SEC hurdle, calling Auburn an Omaha-caliber team.
The Tigers are riding a nine-game winning streak and will look to extend it on Friday against Auburn, with a first pitch set for 6 p.m.
