Southern men's basketball gets back on track with win over Prairie View A&M
BATON ROUGE - After suffering their first loss of SWAC play on Monday, the Southern men's basketball team got back in the win column Saturday at home against Prairie View A&M.
Southern led the whole way and had ten different players score in the 72-60 victory. DaMariee Jones led Southern with 11 points.
With the win, Southern is now 16-9 overall and 11-1 in SWAC play. The Jaguars hold a three-game lead in the conference standings.
Southern hosts Texas Southern on Monday night at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
